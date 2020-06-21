He Was Feeling Sorry For Himself – Leeds Star’s Display Criticised By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has criticised Whites striker Patrick Bamford for poor body language and an anonymous performance at Cardiff City.



Bamford was handed a start up top for Leeds in south Wales and head coach Marcelo Bielsa had limited opportunity to put pressure on the striker with Jean-Kevin Augustin injured.













The hitman could not come up with the goods for Leeds as Cardiff grabbed goals in both halves and enjoyed a comfortable afternoon, running out 2-0 winners.



Bamford has come in for criticism from some quarters for his performance and Whelan is not surprised as he too was less than pleased with the striker's display.





He thinks Bamford's body language was not good, while the striker could not make an impact in the game and spurned what chances he did have.







"Body language, you could see him, arms were down by his side, he was feeling sorry for himself", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"You can't afford to do that. You need strong character, especially when you're playing that position as well because if you're not at it you're going to take some flak and that's what is going to happen today unfortunately.





"He was rarely in the game, I can't remember him too many times getting on the ball, winning headers, holding the ball up, bringing other people into play.



"He had some good opportunities. His touch let him down on the first one after a lovely run from Helder Costa; slips it through into the 18-yard box and his touch is heavy. Then the second one, lovely cross into the box, he's on the six-yard line pretty much and it just looked like it was a half-hearted attempt. You've got to throw yourself at it."



Bamford's main competitor to play up top for Leeds, Augustin, could miss all of the Whites' final eight Championship games with injury.



Bielsa will be hoping that Bamford can find his goalscoring boots next weekend when Leeds play host to promotion rivals Fulham at Elland Road.

