Ian Poveda On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Championship meeting with Cardiff City.



Marcelo Bielsa's men headed into the unscheduled break in fine form and will be looking to pick up where they left off as they bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.













West Brom moved above Leeds on goal difference on Saturday, but all three points for the Whites this afternoon would give them clear daylight over the Baggies in the hunt for the title.



Leeds threw away a three-goal lead over Cardiff at Elland Road in the earlier fixture between the two clubs this season, drawing 3-3.





Bielsa has Illan Meslier in goal, with Kiko Casilla suspended. At the back he picks Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, while Ben White and Liam Cooper are centre-backs. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips will look to control the game, while Matesuz Klich also plays. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts support Patrick Bamford.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench if he wants to change things, including Ian Poveda, Egzjan Alioski and Robbie Gotts.





Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Alioski, Struijk, Davis, Gotts, Poveda, Shackleton, Stevens

