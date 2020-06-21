I’m Certain – Everton Star Backing Team-mate For Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Bernard has lauded compatriot Richarlison and believes the Brazilian sensation will mature into an even better player as he progresses in his development.



Richarlison, who was linked with Barcelona in January, has been a revelation for Everton since signing for the Toffees from Watford in the summer of 2018.













The Everton man will be looking to be in his best shape when he takes the to the pitch against Liverpool tonight, with his side aspiring to grab a European spot in the table.



Countryman Bernard has heaped heavy praise on his team-mate, stressing the 23-year old has the capability to change a game at any time and turn the tide in Everton's favour when the team are not in the best of shape.





Bernard insisted Richarlison will be an even better player with age, and feels the forward will mature and progress at the club, with his reading and understanding of the game also improving along with the rest of his game.







“Richi is capable of adapting to any scenario during a match”, Bernard told Everton’s official site.



“He's the type of player who's really aggressive in the box.





“He's fearless and not scared of putting himself about or taking a whack.



“Whatever is happening, the important thing for him is putting the ball in the back of the net.



“This makes him who he is, a player with a massive presence in the box.



“He is still developing. When you look at him, he's still so young to be doing what he is in the Premier League.



“I am certain he will mature and become an even better player, not just in the way he plays but also in the way he understands and reads the game.”



Richarlison has made 27 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring ten goals and registering three assists, and is expected to be a key man in the Carlo Ancelotti era.

