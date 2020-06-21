Match Was Not Normal – Marcelo Bielsa Bemoans Leeds’ Loss At Cardiff

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has bemoaned Leeds United's 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City, dubbing the Championship match "not normal" due to the Bluebirds scoring from their only two shots on target.



Leeds grew into the game in the first half and began to control the match until Kalvin Phillips misplaced a pass, allowing Junior Hoilett to surge forward and finish with an effort from his left-foot; his 18-yard strike made it 1-0 in the 36th minute.











The Whites struggled to get going in the second half as they hunted for an equaliser and boss Bielsa replaced Luke Ayling with Ezgjan Alioski in the 62nd minute.



But another mistake cost Leeds again as, in the 71st minute, a pass from Liam Cooper fell short of reaching Alioski, allowing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to find Robert Glatzel, who hit a superb shot to ripple the back of the net.





Leeds introduced Ian Poveda for his debut with 13 minutes left, while Robbie Gotts then replaced Mateusz Klich in the 84th minute.







The Whites could find no way back though andwent down 2-0 in Wales.



For Bielsa, the game was anything but a normal game and he is of the view that his Leeds side could have done more to create chances when they had the ball.





He told his post-match press conference: "It was a good opportunity for us, we couldn’t take advantage.



"It was a strange match, not normal. They shot twice and scored twice. It’s not normal.



"Another thing we could have resolved. We lacked unbalanced situation in the middle of the pitch.



"We think, for all the possession and control we had, we could have created clearer chances. Quantity and quality."



Leeds are now looking ahead to a crunch match against Fulham at Elland Road next weekend.

