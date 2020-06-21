Mohamed Salah On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for the 236th Merseyside derby against rivals Everton this evening.



Jurgen Klopp knows his Reds side need just two more wins to make sure of the Premier League title and the German will want his men to hit the ground running in what is their first game back in action since March.













Liverpool have not lost against Everton in the last 21 meetings between the two sides and have already beaten the Toffees in the league and FA Cup this season.



Klopp picks Alisson in goal at Goodison Park, while in defence he has full-backs of Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip at centre-back.





In midfield, Klopp will look to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita, while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.







If the Liverpool manager needs to make any changes then he has options to look to on his bench, including Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez. Andrew Robertson is absent.





Liverpool Team vs Everton



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Williams

