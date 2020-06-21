Nice Set To Beat Watford To Target, Player To Join In Coming Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford are set to miss out on defensive target Hassane Kamara, who is poised to move from Reims to Nice in the coming hours.



Nigel Pearson's side have been in with an offer of €3m plus €2m in bonus payments for the 26-year-old, but the offer has not done the trick.











Kamara is staying in France and is on his way to Nice, according to French daily the Nice-Matin.



Patrick Vieira's men have agreed a fee of around €4m with Reims for Kamara and the defender is expected to quickly complete a move to the south coast.





The 26-year-old left-sided player impressed with Reims over the course of the curtailed Ligue 1 season and will add to Vieira's options at Nice for the 2020/21 campaign.







He helped Reims to win promotion from Ligue 2 in the 2017/18 season and this term the club recorded a finish of fifth, one spot above Nice.



Kamara made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, scoring twice and picking up five yellow cards.





The defender-cum-midfielder has a year left on his contract at Reims and the club have opted to cash in on him.

