No Invention, No Belief – Former Leeds Star Unhappy With Cardiff Loss

Noel Whelan has bemoaned Leeds United having a lack of creativity and a lack of belief against Cardiff City.



The Whites restarted their Championship campaign in the worst possible way by slipping to a 2-0 loss in Wales, with Neil Harris' men scoring in both halves.













Both Cardiff's goals came thanks to mistakes from Leeds, with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper at fault, and the hosts taking full advantage.



Leeds struggled to break down Cardiff when they had the ball and when they did create opportunities could not take them.





Whelan feels the Whites struggled with a lack of creativity and also thinks there was simply no belief that they would hit the back of the net against Cardiff.







"We played some great football, but we just lacked ideas and invention", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"When we did manage to break down Cardiff City's line, back four, we were just lacklustre.





"There was no cutting edge whatsoever, there was no belief we were going to score and two very uncharacteristic mistakes really [cost us], but you get punished at any level [when you make those].



"We had chances, but you've got to believe you're going to score", he added.



Leeds have now lost nine times in the Championship this season, four more times than league leaders West Brom.



However, the Whites can all but kill off third placed Fulham's hopes of overhauling them next weekend, when they host the Cottagers at Elland Road.

