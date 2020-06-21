Now It’s Time To Win, Carlo Ancelotti Tells Everton After Liverpool Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told his team that now is the time to start winning after they played out a 0-0 draw with rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Premier League.



Liverpool controlled possession in the Merseyside derby, enjoying 70 per cent of the ball, but encountered an Everton side that were well-organised and difficult to break down; the Reds had just three shots on target.













Both sides appeared to have felt the effects of a three-month unscheduled break, but Everton came close to winning through efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies, who hit the rebound against the post.



Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was in good form and also kept out an effort from countryman Richarlison.





Ancelotti is pleased with how his side competed and feels they could have grabbed all three points from the derby encounter.







He told his post match press conference: "Honestly, we were really close to winning but it was a difficult game. We performed really well, we were focused and sacrificed.



"At the end we had opportunities to score and were a bit unlucky.





"But Liverpool played a good game and had more possession but defensively we were really good."



Ancelotti has been clear about his aspirations for Everton to push up the table to secure a Europa League spot for next season and the Italian has told his side that going forward, they need to start to win games.



"We have to win games, this is our goal, to try to gain points and to win.



"The period before lockdown we played against top teams and didn’t win.



"We competed well against Manchester United, too, when we are focused and work well together we are a good team and can compete.



"Now it is time to win and try to climb the table", he stressed.



Next up for Ancelotti's Everton is a Wednesday evening trip to take on a struggling Norwich City side, before they then have a week off, with Leicester City at Goodison Park their opponents the following Wednesday.

