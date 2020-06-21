Ruben Loftus-Cheek Plays – Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:15 (UK time)



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against struggling Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Blues head into the fixture sitting in fourth place in the table and two points better off than fifth placed Manchester United; all three points would hand Chelsea a five-point cushion in the top four.













Lampard is without defender Fikayo Tomori, who has a muscle injury and is unavailable. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not yet fit enough to be involved, while Jorginho is suspended.



Aston Villa went down to a 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the earlier fixture between the two sides this season and are second bottom of the league.





Lampard picks Kepa in goal, while in defence he trusts in a centre-back pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. N'Golo Kante slots into midfield with Mateo Kovacic, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek plays. Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud and Willian are in attack.







If the Chelsea manager wants to influence the game from the bench then he has a host of options, including Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley.





Chelsea Team vs Aston Villa



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Giroud, Willian



Substitutes: Caballero, James, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Barkley, Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham

