What He Can Achieve Is Limitless – Steve Bruce Lauds Newcastle Star After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has hailed winger Allan Saint-Maximin for his performance in the Magpies' 3-0 win over Sheffield United and believes there is no limit to how far the Frenchman can go.



Bruce snapped Saint-Maximin up from Nice last summer and he shone in front of an empty St James' Park on Sunday as Newcastle got the better of the Blades in the Premier League.













Sheffield United were dealt a heavy blow in the 50th minute when John Egan was sent off, while then Saint-Maximin fired Newcastle into the lead five minutes later.



Matt Ritchie made it 2-0 in the 69th minute, before striker Joelinton grabbed his second Premier League goal with 12 minutes left.





Bruce was keen to pay tribute to Saint-Maximin after the match and stressed that some of the things the winger can do cannot be coached.







He also believes that Saint-Maximin can go as far as he wants in the game.



"Some of the stuff he does isn't coachable – it's just natural ability", Bruce told his post match press conference.





"Whether he's dribbling round his dogs or his mates, who knows, but if he keeps improving it's limitless to what he can achieve.



"He's one of the most naturally gifted players I've worked with."



Bruce also feels the result and performance shows that his fitness team have done a good job getting the players prepared for the Premier League restart.



"The preparation we gave the players looks good and they looked in really good nick which we're pleased about and you need a result when it's like that so that helps everybody."



Newcastle next host Aston Villa on Wednesday.

