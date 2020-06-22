Can’t Remember Leeds Ever Having So Few Striking Options – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted there are big question marks over Leeds United signing Jean-Kevin Augustin in the January transfer window and concedes he cannot remember the club ever having such a lack of attacking options.



Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from his loan at Leeds in January and the Whites brought in Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig to replace him.













Augustin though arrived unfit and then picked up an injury, preventing him from effectively challenging Patrick Bamford for a starting spot.



He worked hard to get fit again over the period of individual training, but suffered another injury setback and may not feature for Leeds at all over their last eight games.





Bamford struggled to make an impact during Leeds' 2-0 loss at Cardiff City, but Marcelo Bielsa did not have another striker to turn to.







Whelan admits he cannot remember a Leeds side having so few options up front and thinks there are question marks over the signing of Augustin.



"I can't remember a Leeds United side having such a lack of choices for centre forwards", he said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.





"We're not going to see him [Augustin] and when we do see him he's going to be in the same position as when he came to the club – unfit, not match fit and finding his game again.



"He's got more chance of getting injured than of scoring goals.



"Absolutely yes [it makes him a questionable January signing]."



Leeds will hope that Bamford can get back amongst the goals next weekend when the Whites line up against Fulham at Elland Road.

