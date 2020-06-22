Can’t Wait For New Season To Start, Celtic Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli has insisted he cannot wait to start the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season and welcomes the pressure to win a tenth top flight title in a row.



Bolingoli joined Celtic before the start of last season from Austrian side Rapid Vienna, signing a deal to keep him at Parkhead for four years.













The Belgian full-back got his first state of success in his first season, winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup, with the season brought to an early close.



It is unclear whether Celtic will be playing in front of fans at the start of the new season, set for August, but Bolingoli insists that whatever the circumstances, the Bhoys will focus on the task at hand.





Bolingoli admits in his first season at Celtic, he was always reminded of the fans’ expectations of the players and the club, and cannot wait for the new campaign to begin.







“For us, the circumstances are not going to change anything”, Bolingoli told the club’s official site.



“We just need to keep our focus on ourselves, build up for the season and go for the 10 in-a-row.





“That’s so important this season, and if we can also have a nice campaign in the Champions League, that will also be good.



“I can’t wait to start the new season, actually.



“Since I’ve been here, the first season we were going for nine in a row and you heard that everywhere.



“The fans are living with it.



"We strive to just focus on our football and not think that much about it, but it stays in your mind that you have to do it every year – every year you have to get this cup.



“It’s important as a club for Celtic that we get the three cups every year.”



Bolingoli made 28 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season, registering four assists and garnering three yellow cards in the process.

