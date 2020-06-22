Chelsea’s Defending Gives Me Heart Attack – Former Top Flight Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has admitted that Chelsea's defence gives him a heart attack and has picked it out as the Blues' weak point.



Chelsea beat Aston Villa away from home on Sunday in the Premier League, coming back to win 2-1 after Kourtney Hause put the hosts in front at Villa Park.













The Blues have the worst defensive record amongst the top six teams in the Premier League and have been linked with a summer swoop for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell.



Nicol is of the view that Chelsea’s Achilles heel is their defence, highlighting the centre-back pairing of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger made crucial defensive mistakes at the back and claimed the duo were lucky to get away with such blunders against Aston Villa.





The former Reds defender insisted the Blues will have ample opportunities in front of the opposition's goal and added the London-based club will continue to create chances regardless of the team in front of them.







“Chelsea’s biggest problem is not going forward. It’s defensively”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“They are going to create chances and put teams under pressure all day long every single time they step on the field, regardless of the opposition.





“But I’ll tell you what, they give me a heart attack at the back.



“They go a goal down, OK, it’s a fantastic ball in behind, but there’s a couple, maybe even three, Aston Villa players any which one of them could have put the ball in the net.



“And then they go ahead and then they make mistakes.



“Rudiger is so lucky trying to play a back pass, completely missed it, ended up nothing happened.



“And then Aston Villa could have equalised with seven minutes to go.



“Christensen made a mess of a clearance, a simple clearance.



“They could do with putting teams away, but they will create chances no question; but they have to do something defensively to shut the shop up.”



Chelsea recently announced the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig to bolster their attack, while Hakim Ziyech has also joined, from Ajax.

