Everything – Celtic Star Answers On What’s Different About Bhoys

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has dubbed the Bhoys a huge club and admits that everything is different about playing for them when compared to his previous sides.



The 27-year-old arrived at Celtic Park last summer from French outfit Toulouse and proved his worth to manager Neil Lennon, who played him in 28 of his side's 30 Scottish Premiership games.













Jullien turned out for Auxerre, German side Freiburg and Dijon before joining Toulouse, experiencing life at four clubs other than Celtic in his career.



The centre-back feels that Celtic are different to clubs he has played for, dubbing the Bhoys huge and admitting he feels proud to be at Celtic Park.





"Everything’s different", Jullien said in a Q&A session.







"The fans, the staff and everything has been perfect since I arrived. And of course my team-mates!



"It’s a huge club and I’m proud to be part of it."





Jullien scored as many as seven goals in all competitions for the Hoops this season; one coming in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers and another against Lazio in the Europa League.



The Frenchman admits that the strike against Rangers is the most special for him as it resulted in silverware.



"Rangers for sure, because it resulted in lifting the cup. Such a great memory", Jullien added.



Jullien will be looking to create another great memory in the 2020/21 season when Celtic will be aiming to win the Scottish title for the tenth time in a row.

