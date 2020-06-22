Great Leadership Qualities – Seamus Coleman Hails Everton Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton veteran Seamus Coleman has tipped Toffees defender Mason Holgate to lead the side in the future and has stressed that the club are fortunate to have him in their ranks.



The 23-year old centre-back starred in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool, with both sides struggling to find the back of the net after coming back from a three-month break in football.













Holgate regularly found himself on the bench at the start of the season, but the former English Under-21 international has since turned his fortunes around at Goodison Park, with his name one of the first on the Toffees team-sheet.



Coleman, who has been at the club with Holgate since 2015, has tipped his team-mate to succeed himself as captain in the future, stressing he sees a leader in the ex-Barnsley man.





The 31-year old revealed he used to push Holgate in training and admitted he is proud of the defender now after he established himself as starter for the Toffees, with the Everton skipper claiming the club are fortunate to have him.







“I see Mason Holgate growing as a leader every week and we need to build a culture in the dressing room to demand from each other", Coleman told Everton’s official site.



“We all need to make sure we are part of that and give everything for the cause.





“I am very impressed with Mason.



“I think he has been great, for a young lad he has shown great leadership qualities.



“It means a lot to him to play for the club.



“He is someone I have grown close to over the past season, trying to help him as much as I can.



“He might be the first to tell you, a couple of years ago I’d have been helping him but giving him a hard time as well.



“You do that because you see the potential in people and that was never in doubt with Mason.



“Now we are seeing the other side, the leadership. He is turning into a real man and we are lucky to have him.”



Holgate has made 23 Premier League appearances this season, registering three assists and four yellow cards in the process.

