XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

22/06/2020 - 21:07 BST

He Was Outstanding Candidate – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Hails Gavin Strachan Appointment

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon has lauded incoming first-team coach Gavin Strachan as the outstanding candidate and has stressed he was selected for the role ahead of other options.

The Hoops have announced the arrival of first-team coach Strachan, with the 41-year old joining the Scottish champions from English third-tier side Peterborough United.  


 



Strachan spent much of his playing career in England, and the Hoops will be hoping the ex-Doncaster Rovers assistant manager will be able to put his wide array of experience to good use at Parkhead.

Celtic manager Lennon hailed Strachan after he joined the Scottish champions and believes the appointment will prove to be a successful one for the club, with the Hoops boss stressing he, assistant manager John Kennedy and the players will work well with the newcomer.
 


Lennon admitted he found Strachan to be the outstanding candidate amongst the number of other available coaches that were on the shortlist, but the Celtic boss finds the 41-year old to be the most deserving.



“We are delighted to bring Gavin to Celtic, he is a brilliant appointment for us and someone I know will work really well with myself, John Kennedy, the players and the rest of our backroom team”, Lennon told the club’s official site.

“We had a number of options for the role but Gavin was the outstanding candidate.
 


“He is a really talented, experienced, hardworking and respected coach and I know he has the right qualities to make a great contribution to the Club.

“We are all really pleased to welcome Gavin to our team.”

Strachan served as an assistant manager to Darren Ferguson at Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United before leaving his post at the Posh to join the Scottish champions.
 