How Many Corners Do We Score From – Former Leeds Star Unhappy With Ineffectiveness

Noel Whelan has bemoaned Leeds United not making their corners pay and believes there was a lack of hunger to score shown by the Whites at Cardiff City on Sunday.



Leeds were hoping to hit the ground running as they restarted their campaign in the Championship at Cardiff, but went down 2-0 as Neil Harris' men took their chances in a ruthless fashion.













Whelan is disappointed with what he saw as a lack of hunger from Leeds stars to get on the scoresheet and feels that a host of strikers would love to be handed the chances put on a plate for the Whites attackers.



He is also of the view that Leeds are throwing away golden chances to score by being ineffective from corner kicks.





"We create so many chances and we know we've got the quality, but today there just wasn't that belief, there just wasn't that look in their eye and hunger to get on the end of something, put the ball in the back of the net and see that net ripple. That's what disappoints me", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.







"Many strikers would love the opportunities that we get.



"How many corners do we get that we never score from as well? That's another attacking opportunity going to waste."





After starting the weekend at the top of the Championship table, Leeds now sit second behind West Brom on goal difference, but still have a healthy seven-point lead over third place.



They next play host to third placed Fulham at Elland Road this coming weekend in a crunch clash.

