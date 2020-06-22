Let’s Win Regularly At Tottenham – David Moyes Keen To Bake In West Ham Advantage

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes is hoping that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can become a lucky ground for the Hammers after they won on their last visit.



Moyes' West Ham side were beaten by Wolves 2-0 at the weekend and remain deep in trouble in the Premier League and in need of points.













They travel to Tottenham on Tuesday night with the knowledge that they won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 1-0 last season, with Michail Antonio scoring the only goal of the game.



Moyes is hoping that West Ham's win at the ground is an omen that visits to Tottenham can become a source of joy for the Hammers, telling his players to make wins at the ground a regular occurrence.





"Sometimes you get grounds that work for you and let's hope this becomes a lucky ground for us and we can go there and win quite regularly", Moyes told his post match press conference.







"We've both got different managers, they've got a very good team, but we've seen a lot of away wins so far, so let's hope we can do that", he added.



Moyes also stressed his confidence in West Ham being able to survive in the Premier League, with the manager feeling his side have games in front of them that they can win.





"We've been here before, but we have winnable games. We want to win the next game which we'll try to do.



"We think we will be fine, but we have to show that", he added.



West Ham sit just above the drop zone on goal difference with eight games left to play.

