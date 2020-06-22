Need To Beat Newcastle United – Aston Villa Star Aiming For Three Points

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz believes that his team have been able to show a different side of their game in their last two matches, but must now make sure they pick up all three points against Newcastle United on Wednesday.



The Villans, fighting to save their Premier League status, held Sheffield United to a goalless draw in their first game back following the league restart, while they then lost 2-1 at home against Chelsea on Sunday.













Luiz completed the full 90 minutes in both games and is certain that Aston Villa have the quality needed to go up against any side in the Premier League. He believes that in their last two matches they have shown a different side to their game.



“We have shown on many occasions that we can match the top teams in the Premier League with our quality”, Luiz told his club's official site.





“We have demonstrated a different side to our game in the last matches and we are working hard on what the manager has told us to do."







The Villa midfielder feels that now though, the club need to make sure they beat Newcastle this week. He added: “We have to look forward to Newcastle, take three points and get the most out of the game that we possibly can."



Aston Villa have now lost six of their last seven games across all competitions and the pressure is building on the side to start to pick up wins.





They will head to Newcastle though with confidence though, having beaten the Magpies 2-0 at Villa Park earlier this season in the Premier League.

