Crystal Palace Keen On German Second Tier Star, Face Competition

Crystal Palace are interested in South Korea international midfielder Lee Jae-Sung, but face competition for the 27-year-old's signature.



The Eagles are already planning for the 2020/21 season, as they look to bolster Roy Hodgson's options for the next Premier League campaign.













Palace are looking closely at Lee, who is currently on the books at German second tier side Holstein Kiel, according to German outlet Liga Zwei.



The Premier League side are not alone in their admiration of the Korean though as Belgian giants Anderlecht are also keen on landing him.





There is also interest from within Germany, where Hamburg would like to snap up Lee if they are successful in gaining promotion back to the Bundesliga.







Hamburg sit in fourth place in the 2.Bundesliga this season, just one point behind the promotion playoff spot with one game left to play.



Lee's Holstein Kiel are a comfortable eleventh and the midfielder has already played his final game for the club this term due to injury.





The midfielder played in 31 league games this season and hit the back of the net nine times, while also chipping in with seven assists.

