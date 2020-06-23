XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

23/06/2020 - 19:18 BST

Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to London rivals West Ham United in a Premier League meeting this evening.  

Spurs played out a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United in their first game after the restart of the Premier League and boss Jose Mourinho will know how vital following that up with a win tonight will be. 
 

 



Mourinho continues to be without defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth, but is able to welcome back Dele Alli and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham won 3-2 in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, with goals from Heung-Min Son, Lucas and Harry Kane proving enough at the London Stadium.
 


Tonight Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he opts for Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez in central defence; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Moussa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso line up in midfield, while Alli, Lucas and Heung-Mon Son support Harry Kane.



If the Portuguese wants to shake things up in the 90 minutes then he has ample options on the bench, including Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris (c), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Gedson, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lamela 
 