Felipe Anderson On Bench – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight.



David Moyes saw his side beaten 2-0 by Wolves at the weekend and the Hammers are only outside the Premier League's bottom three on goal difference, something which is a big cause of concern for the club.













Moyes needs his West Ham side to step up to the plate and start to win games, starting with tonight at Spurs; they won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.



The Scot is without striker Sebastien Haller though, while Robert Snodgrass is also out, with a back injury.





Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he goes with Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena as the defensive pair; Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs. Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to control midfield, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.







The West Ham boss can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where options include Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini.





West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Ogbonna, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Silva, Ajet

