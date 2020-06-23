I Feel We’ve Got Enough – West Ham Star Oozing Confidence Over Spurs Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio believes that his team have enough quality to take all three points from their trip to Tottenham Hotspur tonight.



The Hammers went down 2-0 at home against Wolves at the weekend and are under big pressure to pull a positive result out of the bag at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Taking on Tottenham is a tough task for West Ham tonight, but Antonio believes the Hammers should not waste time thinking about what players Spurs have in the ranks.



Instead, Antonio feels that his team have enough quality players to get the better of their London rivals and then get back on track to go on and save their season.





“Obviously they have quality players, but we can’t worry about what players they have and have back, because the majority of our players are fit now", Antonio told his club's official site.







"I feel that we’ve got enough, and these are the players who are going to go out there and do the job – because we need to do the job.



“Any game against Tottenham where we’re involved is massive.





"Over the few years we’ve managed to get some decent results against them, so hopefully we can turn everything around and start building from the game.”



West Ham have won just one of their last five games and are only kept out of the Premier League's bottom three by goal difference, as they look to survive in the top flight.



Tonight's opponents Spurs are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions.

