I Love That Marcelo Bielsa Has Done This – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ian Poveda admits he loves the fighting spirit that Marcelo Bielsa has drilled into the Whites squad.



Poveda, who joined Leeds in the January transfer window from Manchester City, was given his debut by Bielsa in the club's 2-0 loss at Cardiff City on Sunday.













Poveda was given 13 minutes on the pitch in Wales in the Championship game and the wide-man is keen to make sure he works as hard as possible to win further opportunities from Bielsa.



He has had to watch the Leeds senior team from the stands since he joined and stressed that seeing them in action motivates him to want to be involved.





The former Manchester City man also revealed that he loves the fighting spirit that Bielsa has drilled into his team at Elland Road.







“Every day I just try and give 100 per cent and when you keep pushing in that way, you are only going to get better", Poveda told LUTV.



“It’s really important at this club that everyone works for everyone and when I see our first team players play, it motivates me because I see everyone giving their all for everyone.





“This is something Marcelo Bielsa has installed in us and in me, it is that fighting mentality and we all need each other, so that is what I really love.”



It remains to be seen if Bielsa will hand Poveda further minutes on the pitch this weekend when Leeds play host to Fulham.

