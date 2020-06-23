Important For Our Future – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the importance of attacker Anthony Gordon to the club's future and is pleased with how he did against Liverpool on Sunday.



Ancelotti handed the 19-year-old his full Premier League debut for Everton in the Merseyside derby and he clocked an hour of action in the 0-0 draw before being replaced by Gylfi Sigurdsson.













High hopes have been attached to Gordon, who scored six goals in nine appearances in the Premier League 2 for the Toffees Under-23s this season.



Ancelotti is a fan of the winger and feels that throwing him in against Liverpool meant he had a tough afternoon.





He is pleased with how Gordon did though and insists the teenager is an important part of the future at Goodison Park.







"He is going to improve and he is an important part of our future", Ancelotti told Everton TV.



"It was not the easiest game for him.





"There was not a lot of space because Liverpool pressed a lot, but he performed well.



"He played for one hour and played with confidence", the Italian tactician added.



Gordon will hope to be involved once again on Wednesday when Everton travel to take on Premier League strugglers Norwich City at Carrow Road.

