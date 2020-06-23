I’ve Got More To Offer – Leeds United Star Confident of Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has promised he has more to offer in a white shirt after he made his debut for the club in a 2-0 loss at Cardiff City.



The Yorkshire giants snapped Poveda up from Manchester City in the January transfer window, but he has been forced to wait for his bow for the club, with his action restricted to Under-23s outings.













Marcelo Bielsa turned to Poveda off the bench at Cardiff on Sunday, throwing the winger into the action in the 77th minute as he looked to spark a comeback for the Whites.



Poveda was unable to have a major impact, but Bielsa did have good words about him after the game.





The winger though insists he has much more in his locker and is keen to kick on after his Leeds debut, with Poveda excited about the contribution he can make to the club.







"Regarding my debut I feel like it was bittersweet", Poveda was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Obviously the result wasn’t the best but I’m really grateful for the opportunity the manager gave me.





"Regarding my performance I feel like I have a lot more to offer.



"I’m excited to keep improving and keep showing what I can do.



"My performance is not something I’m proud of, but I’m learning from it and I know what I can bring to the team.



"I’ll just keep working hard and pushing on."



Poveda will be hoping Bielsa hands him more first team minutes over Leeds' remaining eight Championship games as the Whites battle to secure automatic promotion.

