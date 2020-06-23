Morgan Schneiderlin Can Have Dante Style Impact – Nice DOF

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice’s director of football Julien Fournier insists Morgan Schneiderlin will bring character and consistency to the club, after the midfielder was snapped up from Premier League side Everton, and has backed him to make a Dante style impact.



Schneiderlin has made the move back to France after spending 12 years in England, where he featured for Southampton, Manchester United and most recently Everton.













The France international was deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and has returned to his homeland seeking regular first team football and a new challenge.



Nice’s director of football Fournier expressed his excitement after the club announced the arrival of Schneiderlin, stressing the club have decided to add the ex-Toffees man to their squad as they believe he brings the necessary consistency and character to their already talented team.





Fournier revealed the fee has been reported to be higher than it is, and confirmed the actual fee will be between €2m and €4m, before backing Schneiderlin to have an impact similar to that enjoyed by Dante, who joined in 2016 from Wolfsburg.







“We believe we have a very young and talented squad. But it needs more consistency, more character”, Fournier told French radio station Europe 1.



“Thanks to his experience, Morgan offers us that. We made a similar transfer a few years ago in the form of Dante





“We have done it again with Morgan, for a very reasonable transfer fee.



“Contrary to what has been reported, the final fee will be between two and four million euros. We didn’t need to spend crazy money to reinforce the squad.



“Identifying talent is easy. But identifying a quality player that will also bring the competitive mentality that we are looking for, is a lot harder.



“And it’s the underlying principle of our transfer policy."



Everton have given their permission to Nice for Schneiderlin to train at the French club, with his transfer set to be made official once the international summer transfer window opens.

