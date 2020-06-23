Physical Condition Really Good – Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has lauded his players for the way they returned to action following a three-month break, with the Italian stressing the players’ physical condition has been up to mark after their draw against Liverpool.



The Toffees resumed their season with a 0-0 draw against their fierce rivals Liverpool, with the hosts managing to keep the table toppers at bay for 90 minutes.













Both Merseyside clubs took to the pitch after a more than three-month break in football, with players across the country needing to keep fit on an individual basis.



With limited access to training facilities and the necessary equipment, the players have managed to come back well physically, the Toffees boss feels.





Ancelotti credited the players for their hard work, stressing they put the break to good use to maintain match fitness ,with the ex-Real Madrid coach insisting they managed to finish the game against the Reds in a satisfactory physical state.







“With this long break, we didn’t know how the players would be physically, but they were really good”, Ancelotti told Everton’s official site.



“The players worked really well in this lockdown period and since we returned to USM Finch Farm.





“We finished the game in very good condition. The physical condition was really good.”



Everton are 12th in the Premier League table after playing 30 games, with the Toffees aspiring to finish in a European spot by the end of the campaign.

