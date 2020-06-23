Rangers’ Entry Into Transfer Chase Could Force Blackburn’s Hand

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers could be forced to step up their efforts to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin due to interest in the shot-stopper from Rangers, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.



McLaughlin is out of contract at Sunderland this summer and has been tipped to move on from the League One club this summer following their failure to win promotion.













Blackburn are keen on the 32-year-old, but talks with the player's representatives have only been on a preliminary basis so far, with Rovers not having yet set their budget for the 2020/21 campaign.



However, they could be forced into action as Steven Gerrard's Rangers are interested in McLaughlin.





Rangers released two goalkeepers in the shape of Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick earlier this summer and want to bring in another custodian.







Allan McGregor is number 1 at Ibrox though and it is unclear whether Rangers would view McLaughlin as back-up or a potential new number 1.



The shot-stopper made 35 appearances for Sunderland this season and recorded eleven clean sheets in the process.





In total McLaughlin has clocked up 90 appearances for Sunderland since he made the move to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2018.

