23/06/2020 - 13:09 BST

Rennes Sporting Director Admits Interest In Everton Target

 




Rennes have confirmed their interest in snapping up Everton target Denis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne this summer. 

The winger could be on the move ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and has attracted interest from Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.  


 



Bouanga, who scored ten goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Saint-Etienne this season, is also on the shopping list of Spanish side Real Betis.

Rennes though are hoping to keep the 25-year-old in France and the club's new sporting director Florian Maurice has confirmed their interest.
 


Asked about the winger at a press conference, Maurice replied: "Denis Bouanga is one of the players identified in specific positions."



Rennes finished a lofty third in Ligue 1 this season and a move to the club would hand Bouanga an opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Bouanga is not expected to be a cheap option for Rennes though, with Saint-Etienne having already indicated they are looking for €15m to let him leave. 
 


Les Verts splashed out €4.5m to sign Bouanga from Nimes just last summer.
 