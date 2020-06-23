Rennes Sporting Director Admits Interest In Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes have confirmed their interest in snapping up Everton target Denis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne this summer.



The winger could be on the move ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and has attracted interest from Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.













Bouanga, who scored ten goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Saint-Etienne this season, is also on the shopping list of Spanish side Real Betis.



Rennes though are hoping to keep the 25-year-old in France and the club's new sporting director Florian Maurice has confirmed their interest.





Asked about the winger at a press conference, Maurice replied: "Denis Bouanga is one of the players identified in specific positions."







Rennes finished a lofty third in Ligue 1 this season and a move to the club would hand Bouanga an opportunity to play in the Champions League.



Bouanga is not expected to be a cheap option for Rennes though, with Saint-Etienne having already indicated they are looking for €15m to let him leave.





Les Verts splashed out €4.5m to sign Bouanga from Nimes just last summer.

