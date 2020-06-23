Rennes Table Offer For Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes have submitted an offer of €15m for Manchester United target Benoit Badiashile in an effort to beat off the competition to land the highly rated 19-year-old.



Badiashile plies his trade at Ligue 1 side Monaco, where he rose through the ranks to the first-team to make his debut against Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-0 loss in 2018.













The 19-year old’s performances with Monaco have attracted the interest of fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes, who are shaping up for Champions League football next season, and Manchester United, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen.



Rennes have now tabled an offer of €15m for Badiashile, according to French radio station RMC, with the Ligue 1 club eager to complete the deal before their competitors act.





It is unclear if Rennes' proposal will convince Monaco to sanction a departure for the defender.







Manchester United may have to act quickly if they wish to sign the youngster though, with Rennes heading the race and having signalled their intent.



Badiashile has a long-term contract with Monaco, which runs out in the summer of 2024.





The defender made 20 appearances for Monaco this season before it was halted and eventually cancelled by the French football authorities.

