Bernard Starts – Everton Team vs Norwich Confirmed

Fixture: Norwich City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Everton have officially confirmed their team and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road.



Carlo Ancelotti's men played out a 0-0 draw against rivals Liverpool at the weekend and will be looking to make sure they bank all three points tonight to get their push for a European place back on track.













The Toffees remain without defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Fabian Delph, while Djibril Sidibe is not yet ready to return.



Norwich are struggling at the foot of the Premier League, but won 2-0 at Everton earlier this season and will be keen to repeat the trick this evening.





Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he opts for Mason Holgate and Michael Keane as centre-backs; Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are full-backs. Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are in midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Bernard are on the wing. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.







Everton can shake things up if needed by turning to the bench, where options available include Anthony Gordon and Moise Kean.





Everton Team vs Norwich City



Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Virginia, Stekelenberg, Baines, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Kean, Martina, Branthwait, Bannigime

