Carlo Ancelotti Has Put Me In His Top Ten, Everton Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Richarlison has revealed that he is on Carlo Ancelotti’s list of the top ten best attacking players he has ever managed in his career.



Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe and gained a reputation for knowing how to handle top stars and bring the best out of them.













The Italian was in charge of Serie A side Napoli in his last job before taking over at Everton in December to spark new life into the Toffees' season.



Toffees forward Richarlison has made an impression on Ancelotti at Goodison Park and the Brazilian has now revealed that the Italian tactician told him he is in the top ten attackers he has coached.





The 23-year old expressed his happiness to be working with one of the most elite managers in world football at the moment and stressed that he believes Ancelotti can help him develop, grow and learn at Everton.







“I'm really happy at the club, the fans really like me and I really like the club”, Richarlison told the club’s official site.



“They've supported me since I arrived. I intend to play many more games, even more so now with the arrival of Ancelotti.





“He's always helping me. Everything's there for me to grow and develop within the club.



“The manager is always talking to me.



“He's trained the greatest strikers in the world, Ronaldo and [Andriy] Shevchenko, for example, and he says I'm in his top-10 list of best attackers.



“So, I'm really happy to be training with Ancelotti, he's really experienced and well known in world football, with numerous trophies.



“I'm here to learn and he'll help me a lot here at the club.”



Ancelotti will be hoping Everton can keep hold of Richarlison, whose performances at Goodison Park saw him linked with Spanish giants Barcelona in the January transfer window earlier this year.

