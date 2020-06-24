I Have An Idea of Ibrox Atmosphere – Jon McLaughlin Relishing Gers Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Jon McLaughlin feels he already has an idea of what the atmosphere at Rangers' Ibrox is like and is relishing the chance to experience it as a Gers player.



McLaughlin has joined Rangers on a two-year deal after parting ways with his former club Sunderland, where he was out of contract.









The Scottish goalkeeper is set to challenge compatriot Allan McGregor for the number 1 spot between the sticks when the new season begins.



The ex-Black Cat is hopeful his experience playing in England and Scotland will help to raise the standard of the team, with the shot-stopper stressing he is hungry and has a lot left in him to offer to the Glasgow-based side.





McLaughlin, 32, admitted he loved the atmosphere at Ibrox when he travelled to the ground during his time at Hearts and insisted he is looking forward to playing for the club and enjoying the actual experience of representing the Gers.







“Hopefully I can bring my experience. The age I am at now, the number of games I have played, the level I have played at and the clubs I have played for have all helped me to become the goalkeeper that I am”, McLaughlin told Rangers’ official site.



“I am still very hungry and feel that I am in a good position in my career.



"I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer, and hopefully, I can just come and help to improve the overall standard of the squad, of the goalkeepers and do whatever I can do to help this team.





“I also have the experience of playing at Ibrox when I was at Hearts as well, so I have experienced that and really enjoyed the atmosphere and the feeling, and I already have an idea of what it is going to be like.



“But to actually play for the club will be a different experience and it is one I am really looking forward to.”



McLaughlin was Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper before he left the club where he made 32 appearances this season in the league before the rest of the League One campaign was called off.

