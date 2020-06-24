It’s Getting Really Serious – West Ham Star Concerned At Hammers’ Plight

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted that things are becoming serious for the Hammers and has urged his team-mates to go into every one of their remaining seven Premier League matches believing they will win.



The Irons lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday after midfielder Tomas Soucek scored an own goal, giving the hosts the lead, before Harry Kane settled the game with an 82nd minute strike.













The Hammers are in a relegation battle this season as they sit 17th in the Premier League table, level on points with 18th placed Bournemouth, while having played one game more than the Cherries.



21-year old Rice stressed the players have to put the recovery time before their next game to good use and advised his team-mates to stay level headed and go in to their next game against Chelsea next week with the intention of putting in a good performance and picking up points.





Rice admitted the Hammers’ predicament means they will have to go in to all their remaining seven Premier League games with the belief that they can win them all.







“As soon as you’re out on the pitch you want to make things happen and you need to give 100 per cent as that’s what the fans deserve and that’s what the manager deserves”, Rice told the club’s official site.



“Like I said, we’ve got a bit more recovery time now, but there’s no time to wait around now.





“It’s getting really serious.



"No-one wants to be where we are, let me tell you, it’s horrible, so we need to stay calm, stay confident and start picking up some points.



“There are seven games to go now and we need to go into them thinking we’re going to win all seven.



“It’s going to be tough, but if we have the right mentality for sure, and if we stick together, it can be done.”



West Ham have a one-week break before facing their next opponents, Chelsea, at the London Stadium.

