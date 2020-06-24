Steven Gerrard Backs Rangers New Boy To Handle Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has indicated that Jon McLaughlin's experience at Sunderland will stand him in good stead for the pressure-cooker environment at Ibrox.



The Gers have snapped up goalkeeper McLaughlin following the end of his contract at Sunderland and he will provide competition for number 1 Allan McGregor.













McLaughlin helped Sunderland in their bid for promotion from League One last season and this season the pressure to go up was again on the Black Cats.



Gerrard feels that the shot-stopper will be able to cope with the pressure at Ibrox, which is set to be intense next season as Rangers try to stop Celtic retaining the title.





The manager also feels that the 32-year-old will provide necessary competition for current McGregor for a place in the playing eleven.







“Jon is a vastly experienced professional who will add strength and depth to our squad", Gerrard told his club's official site.



“He is here to compete for the number one shirt and will add much needed competition for places.





"He was involved in playoffs with Sunderland and will thrive on the pressurised environment at Ibrox."



McLaughlin will now start to prepare for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season, which is expected to get going from 1st August.

