We Are Not Overconfident, Leeds United Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not suffering from overconfidence, full-back Stuart Dallas has insisted, as the Whites focus on returning to winning ways this weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa was hoping to see his side hit the ground running when the Championship restarted, but a toothless display saw the Whites slip to a 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Sunday.













Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw said recently that the club would romp to promotion, dubbing it a formality.



Dallas though, who knows that many clubs would like to see Leeds once again fall away at the climax of the season, claims there is no overconfidence in the ranks at Elland Road.





And he is keen for Leeds to return to winning ways this weekend when Fulham are the visitors to Elland Road, something which would allow the team to put right the Cardiff loss.







"It feels great [that other clubs do not want us to succeed]. I love it. It's the 'no one likes us and we don't care' kind of thing", Dallas said on talkSPORT.



"It comes with something to contend for. Everybody knows how big a club Leeds is.





"We saw the people who enjoyed us failing last year and that spurs us on.



"We are not overconfident but we just have to keep working hard and keep believing in what we are doing.



"We didn't start the way we wanted to start but we want to put it right on Saturday."



Leeds are still firmly in the driving seat to secure a top two spot in the Championship and grabbing all three points against Fulham would see the Whites move ten points ahead of the Cottagers.

