Inside Futbol

25/06/2020 - 13:26 BST

AC Milan Join Race For Leeds United Linked Attacker, Suits Ralf Rangick’s Style

 




AC Milan have joined the race for Leeds United target Adolfo Gaich, as interest in the Argentine heats up. 

Gaich has caught the eye of a host of scouts with his performances in Argentina for San Lorenzo and Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with wanting to take his countryman to Elland Road.

 



The striker is also on the radar of Nantes, Galatasaray and AC Milan's rivals Inter.

Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan have identified Gaich as a potential addition and want to snap him up on a permanent deal. 
 


Incoming Rossoneri boss Ralf Rangnick is claimed to be a fan of Gaich and his qualities fit into how the German will be looking to play.



Gaich has been compared to Erling Haaland and, with the scramble for his signature growing, it remains to be seen if Leeds can tempt him to snub other clubs and move to Elland Road.

Bielsa's presence could tempt his countryman to England, with the Leeds boss a legendary figure in his homeland.
 


Gaich has been capped by Argentina at both Under-20 and Under-23 level and came through the youth set-up at San Lorenzo.
 