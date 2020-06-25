Congratulations To Liverpool – Pep Guardiola Salutes Premier League Champions

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Liverpool after they clinched the Premier League title and admits his side have work to do to close the gap between themselves and the new champions.



Guardiola's side slipped to a 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Thursday night meaning that they cannot now catch Liverpool at the top of the table.











Liverpool are top on 86 points with seven games to play in the Premier League, while Guardiola's men are second on 63 points and the Manchester City boss makes no bones about the fact there is a gap



Guardiola has congratulated Liverpool, while urging his players to make sure they close the gap next season. The Spaniard also stressed that his side lacked the mentality the Reds showed at the start of the season as they ruthlessly chased the title.





The Manchester City boss said on BT Sport: "Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We still have five or six weeks to play, but we won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap.







"After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons.



"Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence.





"They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we didn't play like that way."



Liverpool have now clinched their 19th top flight title and a first since 1990, and will be hopeful of retaining their crown in the 2020/21 season.

