Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Southampton vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side at St Mary's this evening.



Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be aiming for nothing less than three points on the south coast as he bids to keep alive his side's hopes of pushing up into a European spot in the Premier League this season.













Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium against Southampton earlier this season, while their last trip to the south coast ended in a 3-2 defeat and they have not won at St Mary's since 2017.



Arteta is wrestling with a lengthy injury list and is without goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, while Cedric Soares, Lucas Torriera and Gabriel Martinelli are also unavailable; David Luiz is suspended.





Between the sticks, Arteta picks 27-year-old shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, while in central defence he opts for Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding; Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are full-backs. In midfield, the Arsenal boss selects Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, while Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe also play. Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.







If the Spanish tactician needs to try to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette. Matteo Guendouzi is not in the matchday squad.





Arsenal Team vs Southampton



Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Macey, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Smith, Nelson, Ozil, Lacazette

