Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta Attracting RB Leipzig Interest

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are looking at Leeds United's Victor Orta as they aim to fill their technical director post, according to The Independent.



RB Leipzig recently lost Paul Mitchell, who departed to become Monaco's sporting director, and are looking to appoint a replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.











They are keen on Leeds director of football Orta, having been left impressed by his work at Elland Road.



Orta was taken to Leeds by club supremo Andrea Radrizzani and drove the Whites' appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.





He had dealings with RB Leipzig in the January transfer window when he negotiated the loan of striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, with an obligation to buy in the event of promotion.







Orta appears to have impressed the German club with his approach and it remains to be seen if he can be lured away from Leeds.



RB Leipzig are set to be playing Champions League football next season, while they are also still involved in this season's competition, which is due to be played out in August.





Orta would be charged with closing the gap on Bayern Munich if he answers the call from RB Leipzig, while the club also need to replace Chelsea bound Timo Werner.

