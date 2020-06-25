Nantes Still Keen On Landing Leeds United Target, Failed With Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Nantes are still keen to land Leeds United target Adolfo Gaich after seeing an offer for the San Lorenzo striker knocked back ten days ago.



Gaich has impressed in Argentina with San Lorenzo and could be on the move when the international transfer window swings open for business later this year.











He has been linked with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, though the Whites are likely to need to secure promotion to the Premier League before moving to sign Gaich.



Nantes also want Gaich and saw a proposal of around €3m rejected by San Lorenzo ten days ago, with the Argentine club looking for between €7m and €8m for the 21-year-old.





And, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Nantes are still firmly in the mix for Gaich.







They have made signing a number 9 a priority this summer and have put several players, including Gaich, on their shortlist.



Nantes will have to improve their proposal if they are to convince San Lorenzo to sanction Gaich's departure and may need to act quickly given the competition from the striker.





Former midfielder Peton, who works as an advisor to Spanish side Huesca – Huesca tried to buy Gaich last summer – has told San Lorenzo that selling the striker for under €10m would not represent good business.

