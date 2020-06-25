Rangers Linked With Rekindling Interest In 27-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers could move for Kemar Roofe if they lose Alfredo Morelos this summer, according to the Evening Times.



Roofe, 27, was linked with a move to Ibrox before he swapped Leeds United for Belgian side Anderlecht last summer and the Gers could revisit their interest if Morelos goes.











Injury interrupted Roofe's first season at Anderlecht and he only managed to make 16 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals.



His arrival excited the Anderlecht faithful and it is unclear how much Rangers might have to offer to convince the Belgian side to sell.





Morelos has continued to be linked with a possible exit from Rangers, amidst interest from a number of clubs.







The Colombian striker hit the back of the net 29 times in 46 appearances for Rangers over the course of the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.



However, Morelos did not score in the Scottish Premiership from the new year onwards, as Rangers struggled to maintain a title push.





Morelos, 24, is just now 23 goals away from reaching the 100-goal mark from Rangers and it remains to be seen if he will remain at the club long enough to hit the milestone.

