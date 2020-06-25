XRegister
25/06/2020 - 11:18 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Keen On Serie A Midfielder, Not Keen To Pay Asking Price

 




Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, but are presently not willing to meet the Giallorossi's asking price. 

Roma are looking to bring in cash and have been trying to sell Patrik Schick, who is on loan in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig and the German club have an option to buy set at €29m.

 



The Czech would like to stay at RB Leipzig, but the German side are not willing to pay €29m to keep him and even rejected a Roma proposal to instead pay €24m in a one-off payment.

Roma are now searching for other buyers as they aim to offload Schick and Tottenham have been linked with him
 


However, the Serie A giants also have another player Tottenham are keen on in the shape of Diawara, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.



Spurs are one of several Premier League sides interested in Diawara, who only joined Roma last summer from Napoli.

Roma have slapped an asking price of €30m on the midfielder though and Tottenham are not prepared to go that high for him.
 


The 22-year-old, who operates as a defensively minded midfielder, has seen his season interrupted by injury and has only manaed 13 Serie A outings for Roma so far, picking up three yellow cards.
 