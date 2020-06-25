Very Difficult – Carlo Ancelotti On Demands On Everton Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted the rigid schedule of the Premier League has been tough on the players after they came back from a three-month extended break with no football.



The Toffees resumed their Premier League campaign against Liverpool in a Merseyside derby, which ended in a goalless draw.













However, they soon found themselves back to winning ways when they faced against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday, winning the game 1-0 courtesy of a Michael Keane goal in the second half.



Toffees boss Ancelotti is happy with his players’ performance after they came back from a lengthy break, stressing their win against the Canaries was vital for their season, with the Merseyside club aiming to finish in a European spot by the end of their league campaign.





Ancelotti feels the players have been hard done by with the fixtures as he believes playing back to back matches in a short period of time has been difficult for the team physically, especially since they had to stay away from football for three months.







“We have started well after the lockdown and we have to keep going”, Ancelotti told Everton’s official site.



“The players are motivated and this is really good. We have a dream to achieve European qualification and I hope at the end of the season we are able to achieve it.





“The most important part of the Norwich game was the victory.



“We didn’t play brilliantly, but I knew we didn’t have enough time to recover properly physically.



“I think after three months without matches, it is then very difficult to play every three days.



“The team gave a fantastic effort in the game.



"We were a little bit slow in the first half but we never lost our confidence or our motivation, and the second half was much better.”



Everton have climbed up to 10th place in the Premier League table after their narrow win against Norwich City and the Toffees are now preparing for their next encounter against Leicester City on 1st July at Goodison Park.

