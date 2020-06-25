You Get No Time To Bed In – Celtic Coach Aware of Quick, Big Challenges

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan is relishing the start of next season and admits that he knows there is no time to bed in to league campaigns in the Scottish Premiership.



Strachan served as an assistant manager to Darren Ferguson at Doncaster Rovers in 2015 and followed his compatriot to Peterborough United in 2019, where Ferguson was appointed manager.













The 41-year recently joined Celtic as first-team coach after leaving his post of assistant manager at English League One side Peterborough.



Strachan revealed part of his motivation to join the Celtic lay in being part of the big nights at Parkhead when the stadium is in full swing, with fans creating an amazing atmosphere making the experience unforgettable.





The former Dundee midfielder expects big challenges early in the season and stressed that, unlike some other clubs, at Celtic there is a need to hit the ground running when the campaign starts.







“I think that’s the motivation for anyone joining the club, to be part of those big nights”, Strachan told Celtic’s official site.



“Feeling the stadium when it’s like that is such a pull and such an exciting part of anyone involved in football.





“The way that Celtic’s season pans out means that there are really big challenges early on in the season.



“It’s not like down the road where you get time to bed into the season, up here you’re right into it."



Celtic lost Damien Duff to a role with the Republic of Ireland team and will be hoping that Strachan can help to freshen things up as they look to win an historic tenth top flight title in a row in the 2020/21 campaign.

