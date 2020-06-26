Carlo Ancelotti Such A Nice Man – Everton Star Delighted With Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton starlet Anthony Gordon had admitted that Carlo Ancelotti handing him a start against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby was an amazing experience and has hailed the way the Italian deals with the players.



Ancelotti included the winger in his starting eleven against Liverpool and he was handed an hour of football in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.













Gordon makes no bones about just how superb the experience was and has thanked Ancelotti for placing his trust in him.



The youngster was then again used for the final minutes in the game against bottom side Norwich City, helping the Toffees hold on to a crucial one-goal lead to register their first win since the Premier League restart.





Gordon stressed his happiness with how things have turned out for him in the last two games and also admitted that Ancelotti is a good manager to deal with.







“I’m so confident in myself now, a lot more than when I first came up to the first team”, Gordon told his club's official channel.



“The manager is such a nice person.





“For him to trust me, starting a Merseyside derby for my Premier League debut and then trying to defend a lead in an important game [against Norwich], it’s amazing, really.”



Gordon will be hoping to clock up further first team minutes over Everton's remaining Premier League games this season, with the Toffees next in action against Leicester City on Wednesday.

