Celtic Star Predicts Football Boom When Normality Resumes

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is predicting that when football can be played without issue and in front of crowds again, there is sure to be a big boom.



Christie was an important part of the Bhoys side that won their ninth league title in a row, with the midfielder contributing with a chunk of goals and assists from the middle of the park.













The 25-year old spent a number of years away on loan before finally establishing himself as a pivotal player for the Scottish champions.



Christie is now shaping up for the 2020/21 campaign with Celtic and insists the mentality at the club is to continue to push to be successful.





Crowds may not be in stadiums when the Scottish game resumes, but Christie is looking ahead to when things get back to normal and feels that when they do, a football boom will take place.







“Again, we’ve never been a team to look back on what we’ve achieved already, we always want to keep pushing”, Christie told the club’s official site.



“This break has been frustrating in so many ways, and for so many people, but football-wise, I think it’ll help from a mindset perspective.





“There are, of course, more important things, not least health, but I think everyone realises quite how much they miss football when it’s gone, and how much we need to savour it when we’ve got it.



“I suspect there’ll be a big football boom once everything is back to some level of safe normality and we’re on the other side of the current situation.”



Christie contributed 11 goals and 11 assists from the middle of the park in the Scottish Premiership this season, from his 24 appearances.

