Garry Monk Asked Everyone To Do This – Sheffield Wednesday Star On Big Target

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has revealed that when Garry Monk asked him to write down his target for the season he set himself a big task, but hopes he is on the way to achieving it.



The 24-year old goalkeeper is a product of the club’s youth academy and has risen through the ranks at Hillsborough, having had loan spells at Alfreton and Barnley.













Wildsmith recently made this 50th appearance for the Owls when he featured in his first league game of the season in his side’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.



The Owls shot-stopper is keen to be between the sticks and has revealed that when Monk came in he asked each player to write their target for the season down.





Wildsmith wrote down that he wants to be Sheffield Wednesday number 1, but knew as he was injured when Monk came in it would be a tough task.







“I want to be the number one at this football club”, Wildsmith told the club’s official site.



“And when the gaffer came in, I was in the middle of an injury.





“He asked everyone to fill out a form and [asked] what their targets were for the year.



“I gave myself a big target and that was to be this club’s number one by the end of this season.



“Hopefully this is my chance to prove that. And going into next year, hopefully I can do enough in the games that I’m picked for to stake my claim for that.



“It would be great to overcome that and fill that goal and that’s what I’ve working on all this season and hopefully that comes off and that would be great.”



Wildsmith has struggled with injuries this season, making just two appearances for the Owls and conceding one goal in each game.

