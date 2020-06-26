He’s An Animal – Former AC Milan Star On Leeds United Linked Adolfo Gaich

Follow @insidefutbol





Luca Antonini has urged AC Milan to move to sign Leeds United linked Adolfo Gaich, who he has dubbed an "animal physically".



Gaich is on the books in Argentina at San Lorenzo and his performances have seen him linked with a host of European clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.











AC Milan could move for the striker and former Rossoneri star Antonini feels they should pull the trigger on a bid for Gaich as he is an investment.



Antonini is impressed with what Gaich can bring to the table, praising the physical nature of the striker and also backing his technical abilities, which would be tested in Italian football.





"He is an important player with great perspective", Antonini, asked about the Rossoneri's interest in Gaich, told MilanNews.it.







"He plays for a team like San Lorenzo, who are in a tough competition in Argentina.



"He is an animal physically, but he is also technically strong and he has a lot of fighting spirit.





"He is young, the class of 99, but I think he is an investment."



However, Antonini would be keen for Gaich to not have too much pressure put on his shoulders at the San Siro.



"Certainly, despite having all the credentials to become an excellent striker, the weight of the attack at AC Milan should not weigh only on his shoulders."



And asked about Gaich's clause of €13.5m, Antonini replied: "Yes [I’d pay it]. It is an affordable figure for today's market and I would invest in him."



With the race for Gaich's signature now picking up pace it remains to be seen where the Argentine will be playing his football by the time the 2020/21 season in Europe rolls out.

